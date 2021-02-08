Tata Projects emerges lowest bidder for Ennore-Thatchur section of CPRR

Chennai :

According to sources, TPL has quoted Rs 2,229.44 crore for the 25.31 km Section 1of the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) project followed by Ashoka Buildcon at Rs 2,815.32 crore. Out of the six bidders, the highest amount was quoted by NCC at Rs 3,068.18 crore.





The 25.31 km Section 1 of this new access-controlled expressway connects Ennore Port with NH16 at Thatchur. This is the northern-most package consisting of a six-lane divided carriageway with a two-lane service road on both sides.





TNRDC invited bids for this package in 2019 through a Rs 2,470 crore loan assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for which a formal agreement was signed in January 2020.





The CPRR project which would connect Ennore Port with Mamallapuram would be executed in five packages. Apart from Section 1, the second section of 26.25 km will be from Thatchur on NH-5 to the start of Tiruvallur Bypass. The third section of 29.55 km will be from Tiruvallur Bypass to Sriperumbudur on NH-4. (Tiruvallur Bypass is planned to be a part of Phase-III of CPR). The section IV of 24.85 km will be from Sriperumbudur on NH-4 to Singaperumalkoil on NH-45 while the fifth of 27.50 km will be from Singaperumalkoil to Mamallapuram on East Coast Road (ECR).