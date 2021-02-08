Woman kills young daughters, self after causing gas leak, husband held

Chennai :

The deceased were identified as Anuradha, 27, her daughter Sithara (4), and eight-month-old Tanya. The incident happened at Prince Village apartments in Elaya Street, New Washermenpet, when the woman’s husband Ansar Kumar (40), who runs a steel factory at Manali, was away.





In the evening, Anuradha, after locking the house from inside, is believed to have opened the LPG cylinder from the kitchen and placed it in the bedroom. She seems to have waited till the room was filled with cooking gas and then lit the matchbox, triggering a fire.





Based on neighbours’ call, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the place and doused the fire in 30 minutes. They could take out only charred bodies of children while Anuradha was rushed to KMC, where she died on Sunday.





Police hinted that Ansar used to fight with Anuradha demanding Rs 10 lakh to expand his business and this could have forced her to take the extreme step.





Though no suicide note was found, based on a complaint from the woman’s family, police have arrested Ansar Kumar on the charges of dowry harassment.