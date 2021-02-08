Documenting city’s informal establishments in a book

Chennai :

During one of his discussions with architect Thirupurasundari Sevvel, she suggested giving colour to the images of informal establishments in the city and bring out a book. Artists Akshayaa Selvaraj and Solaiappan Ramaswamy also joined the duo to publish a book about many things Madras. “The core concept is anthropometry — it refers to the measurement of the human body and plays an important role in architecture. Anthropometrics determine the overall design of the building. Thirupurasundari informed me that in India no book talks about anthropometry and it would be great if we can bring out a book that talks about the subject. In the book, the reader can find details about the informal establishments in Chennai. Along with the pictures I have taken of the shops, Thirupurasundari has given a brief about the shops, Akshayaa has sketched an architectural plan, and Solaiappan has done illustrations. So, it will be a combination of photographs, text, architecture and art. Some of the old establishments that will be mentioned in the book include nattu marunthu kadai, garland shops outside temples, shops that sell skull caps in Parrys Corner and Triplicane,” Ramaswamy talks about the book.





The first edition of the book that will be released soon will cover 50 establishments in Chennai. “Through the book, we aim to formalise certain things. The book will also be a documentation of these informal establishments that need to be revived. Those who haven’t seen such shops in cities will be curious to visit such places,” he adds.





Artist-architect Akshayaa Selvaraj who will be giving architectural details of old establishments says that working on the book has been a great experience shaping the eye for details and experiences. “I have been working along to create the conceptual architectural plans for each shop/local small businesses. This would be great documentation and resource in understanding the life of space through its essence of people, emotions, elements, environment, history, habits, language, and art.





“These days, when I walk out of my home, I’m looking out for those beautiful details and experiences that a small-scale business vendor/shop brings to us. It’s beautiful to see how space becomes a strong memory when we think of our city because of its people and becomes their voice. And that’s why this book will be a delight and holds the importance of documenting and understanding these experiences from their eyes,” says Akshayaa.