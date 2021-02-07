TN govt confiscates properties of Sudhakaran, Ilavarasi

Chennai :





The action, announced a day ahead of Sasikala's proposed return to the state after serving the four-year term in the case, applies to nearly 6,000 sq ft land and buildings with a constructed area of 4,300 sq ft plus in downtown Chennai.

This decision was taken in line with a 2017 Supreme Court order, the Tamil Nadu government said. This decision was taken in line with a 2017 Supreme Court order, the Tamil Nadu government said.







With the confiscation, necessary changes have been effected in the records and the properties are vested in the government now, Chennai District Collectorate said in an official release.

The income from the properties including rent and pending rent would accrue to the government, the release said.

The properties confiscated are undivided share in land and 'additional buildings' on upscale Wallace Garden Street and a ground plus one house on posh TTK Road.

These are owned by Lex Property Development Private Limited's partners Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi.





Sasikala is scheduled to return by road on Monday from Karnataka, after taking rest following recovery from COVID-19.





Chennai district collector has informed that six properties belonging to Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi, close relatives of expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, within Chennai revenue division limits have been transferred to the ownership of the state.