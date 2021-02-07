Sun, Feb 07, 2021

Security beefed up at AIADMK headquarters ahead of Sasikala's arrival

Published: Feb 07,202105:40 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Following AIADMK leaders' complaint with the DGP that Sasikala's Chennai arrival may cause law and order issue, security at AIADMK's headquarters in Royapettah has been heightened.

Chennai: Led by the party's presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan, senior leaders lodged a complaint with the DGP on Thursday. They also considered an "outsider" Sasikala carrying their AIADMK's flag as an affront to its bye-laws.

Once again Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam with Madhusudhanan filed a complaint to the police seeking to thwart a "conspiracy by Sasikala to provoke incendiarism upon her arrival." This statement was rubbished by TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

Read more: AIADMK Goes To Police Again Against Sasikala, Alleges Conspiracy To Unleash Violence In TN

Sasikala, post her self-quarantine and sentence of four years in disproportionate assets case will arrive at Chennai on Monday. AMMK cadres will give her a royal welcome upon her arrival, said the party's chief and Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

She will stay at her niece Krishnapriya's residence at T Nagar and will hold meetings with AMMK cadres to plan her political moves.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations