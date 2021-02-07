Ministers seek protection to AIADMK cadre, property citing TTV’s statement

The turf war between the ruling AIADMK and the rebel AMMK gained momentum on Saturday with both the political parties trading charges against each other stating that the vested interests were trying to create a law and order problem in the state during the arrival of ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala.
Chennai:
Sasikala, who was convicted for four years along with former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in a disproportionate assets case is returning to Chennai after completing her jail term in Bengaluru prison on Monday.
The politically awaited arrival has created turbulence within the AIADMK as several cadres and party functionaries have started putting up posters across the state welcoming Sasikala to lead the AIADMK party.
AIADMK delegation led by law minister C Ve Shanmugham on Saturday complained to the state DGP office seeking protection for the AIADMK cadres and the public property.
“The AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran during his recent media interaction has stated that the supporters of the Sasikala would storm Chennai creating a law and order problem in the state and the state government has to prevent any untoward incident during the arrival of Sasikala,” Shanmugham said.
Responding to the complaint lodged by the state ministers AMMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran in a tweet stated that the supporters and followers of former CM Jayalalitha were gearing up to receive and host a gala reception for the AMMK leader Sasikala.
But a section of AIADMK ministers are creating unnecessary confusion and are rushing to the police without valid reason.
A few ministers are in a state of shock and we suspect that some of them may create law and order problem and bring disrepute to our leader VK Sasikala, Dhinakaran alleged.
Meanwhile, AMMK leader G Senthamizhan denied media reports stating that the Chennai city police had rejected permission for AMMK party to host a reception rally for Sasikala.
Request to organise welcome events for Sasi granted: Police
Even as there were rumours doing the rounds that the city police have denied permission to AMMK to conduct a rally to welcome Sasiakala, who is reaching city on Monday, officials told DTNext that AMMK members have sought permission to conduct events in their neighbourhood to welcome their leader, which has been granted.
“AMMK cadre would gather in small numbers to distribute sweets and permission has been granted for it. But if they violate the permission and indulge in anything untoward, there will be action against them,” said a senior police official. Another senior official said that he has not received any petition to conduct rally or procession so far. However, police anticipate a major drama on Sunday as Sasikala may try to visit Jaya Memorial, Poes Garden or AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah.
Senior officials held a meeting in this regard on Saturday and additional strength will be posted at Jaya Memorial at Marina Beach, which has been closed for maintenance.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police in an official release has warned severe action against those who disrupt the law and order situation in the state.
