Ministers seek protection to AIADMK cadre, property citing TTV’s statement

Chennai :

Sasikala, who was convicted for four years along with former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in a disproportionate assets case is returning to Chennai after completing her jail term in Bengaluru prison on Monday.





The politically awaited arrival has created turbulence within the AIADMK as several cadres and party functionaries have started putting up posters across the state welcoming Sasikala to lead the AIADMK party.





AIADMK delegation led by law minister C Ve Shanmugham on Saturday complained to the state DGP office seeking protection for the AIADMK cadres and the public property.





“The AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran during his recent media interaction has stated that the supporters of the Sasikala would storm Chennai creating a law and order problem in the state and the state government has to prevent any untoward incident during the arrival of Sasikala,” Shanmugham said.





Responding to the complaint lodged by the state ministers AMMK general secretary TTV Dinakaran in a tweet stated that the supporters and followers of former CM Jayalalitha were gearing up to receive and host a gala reception for the AMMK leader Sasikala.





But a section of AIADMK ministers are creating unnecessary confusion and are rushing to the police without valid reason.





A few ministers are in a state of shock and we suspect that some of them may create law and order problem and bring disrepute to our leader VK Sasikala, Dhinakaran alleged.





Meanwhile, AMMK leader G Senthamizhan denied media reports stating that the Chennai city police had rejected permission for AMMK party to host a reception rally for Sasikala.



