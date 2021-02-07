Health Secretary comes calling as NSG Black Cats get jab against virus

Chennai :

The Black Cat commandoes of the National Security Guard were administered vaccination at the PHC in the presence of the Health Secretary. Chengalpattu Collector John Louis also took the vaccine at the vaccination site on Saturday.





A total of 9,084 healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated against COVID-19, including 7,120 healthcare workers and 1,964 frontline workers across the State. While 9,008 doses of Covishield were administered, 76 doses of Covaxin were given on Saturday.





About 563 vaccination sites observed the vaccination drive on Saturday. So far, a total of 1,57,348 healthcare workers and 8,782 frontline workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu so far.





Of the total vaccines received in State, about 1,62,790 doses of Covishield and 3,340 doses of Covaxin have been administered.