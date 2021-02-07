Will set up spl court to try corrupt Mins, MLAs: Stalin to Thanthi TV

Chennai :

The Opposition leader said that a new commission will be formed to investigate the death of former chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and alleged that the present commission headed by justice Arumugasamy is an eye-wash.





In the interview, Stalin also talked about the release of Sasikala from the prison and the possible impact it would cause in the AIADMK camp. He says Sasikala’s arrival has created some impact, which is evident as the government closed the memorial of Jayalalithaa within a week after its opening.





Stalin also reminisced his experience with Anna, MGR and other leaders during the interview and even took to singing some of the MGR hit songs.





The DMK leader also responded about the party’s allies and said Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in the State would strengthen the alliance. He also responded to whether MNM or DMDK would join the alliance even as he clarified that there will be no tie-up with the BJP in future too. He says he has a friendship with Prime Minister Modi beyond political differences.