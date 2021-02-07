New bride enters airport with fake ticket, arrested

Chennai :

Shama of Andhra Pradesh and Navas Shiek had gotten married recently. But he had to travel to Sharjah a few days after the wedding. As only travellers are allowed inside the airport, Shama reportedly took a photocopy of her husband’s flight ticket but changed the name to hers and also changed the PNR number.





Using the fake ticket, Shama went till the security check but walked towards the exit before boarding the flight. Finding her movement suspicious, the CISF personnel questioned her. She said only her husband was travelling and that she decided to skip the trip in the last minute.





Not convinced, the officials checked her ticket and found there was no seal from the airlines. She was detained for detailed questioning, during which she admitted that the ticket which she was carrying was fake.





Shama told the officials that she decided to print the fake ticket to spend extra time with her husband. She pleaded with the officials by apologising. However, the security officials informed the Airport police who arrested Shama.





Now, an inquiry is on as to find out how she faked the ticket and who helped her to print it.