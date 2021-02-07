Retired SI, son arrested for ‘murder’ of another son

Chennai :

The deceased, V Nesaraj, was running a firm giving broadband connections. His father Vedanayagam is a retired sub-inspector and his brother Bhagyaraj, the other accused and the latter’s second son, is a private firm employee. The incident happened on Thursday when Nesaraj, who lives on the second-floor of the three-storey building in Venkatapuram in Saidapet, visited his elder brother Bhagyaraj’s family living on the first floor of the same building to resolve a family dispute. However, an argument erupted between them and in the melee, Vedanagayam and Bhagyaraj allegedly pushed Nesaraj out of the house and closed the grilled gate to prevent him from entering the house. However, Nesaraj immediately fell unconscious and was declared brought dead at the hospital. On information, the Guindy police conducted inquiries and sent Nesaraj’s body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.





Though doctors reportedly declared that Nesaraj did not die of injuries caused in the attack, the police registered a case of murder as insisted of his wife Gunaselvarani. They were remanded in judicial custody on Friday night.