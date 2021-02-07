Cops baffled as teen held with breathalyser

Chennai :

A three-member of team from Kottupururam police station was passing by Indira Nagar MRT station around 10.30 pm when a man tried to flee on noticing the patrol vehicle. They chased and caught him and checked the bag he was carrying.





The officials were shocked to find a brethalysers used by police to check motorists for drunk driving and an e-challan machine with which fines are collected for traffic violations. He was reportedly taken to the police station and investigation revealed that he stole the bag from the bike of a traffic enforcement sub-inspector of Adyar police station.





The police sent him off after asking to appear on Saturday with his father. But he reportedly did not turn up. While Adyar traffic police said that the sub-inspector concerned submitted the petition at the Kotturpuam police station and collected the brethalyser and e-challan machine, the Kotturpuram police told DT Next that neither the law and order or crime wing handled the incident. The incident has raised suspicion among senior officers whether the teenager was let off by the police or he escaped from the station.