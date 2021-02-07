Letter from parents must for Class 9, 11 kids to attend school

Chennai :

The move came against the backdrop of several complaints from parents that certain schools were forcing them to send the children. A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next on Saturday that even when schools reopened for Classes 10 and 12, students were asked to get consent letters.





“However, there were complaints that certain private schools conducted classes without the letter,” he said, adding, “Therefore, we decided to take the step.” The official said that a surprise inspection will be conducted by district education authorities to verify that the letters get tallied with the class strength.





“In the consent letter, parents should provide all information, including health updates of their family, whether any member had COVID and their willingness to send kids to school,” he added. Apart from the letter, government and government-aided schools were asked to access students’ progress in the subjects since most do not have access to online classes. The official pointed out that assessment of students in State-run schools who came to classes from January 19, showed that their preparations from home during the lockdown were below par compared to their counterparts in private institutions.





“The assessment was necessary as they need to prepare well before the annual exams,” he said, adding, “this would tell us if students require special attention.” On the SOPs, the official said, “Authorities have already carried out inspections to ascertain whether all safety measures have been put in place before schools open from Monday for classes 9 and 11.”