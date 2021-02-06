Gas leak from tanker disrupts traffic on Chennai-Trichy highway

Chennai :

As gas fumes emanated onto the road and into the air, street lights were turned off and the tanker carrying fuel was taken away with the help of a fire engine truck.





The incident occurred as the heavy vehicle was moving on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway near Paranur toll plaza in Chengalpattu district. The load was being carried from Manali to Pondicherry.





The driver, who applied sudden brakes to avoid colliding with the vehicle in front of him, lost balance and hit the median.





The crew immediately called for a crane and pulled the tanker back to safety. However, gas began to leak when the crane's main hoist hook damaged the fuel node of the tanker during recovery.





Fire and rescue services personnel from Chengalpattu who arrived at the spot sprayed water with high pressure on the damaged portion of the tank.





The rescue personnel tried to plug the leak but their efforts failed to yield the desired results. As it could not be repaired, all vehicles going from Chennai to the southern districts and those coming from southern districts to Chennai were diverted.





The lights installed on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway were shut down while onlookers were removed from the spot.





Firefighters and police then towed and escorted the damaged vehicle across 17 km to the Pattalam gas storage depot near Madurantakam and repaired it.





While the rescue operation caused traffic congestion, a major accident was averted. Traffic resumed after two hours on the stretch.