‘Let commission probe centre where 50pc selected candidates wrote exam’

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy also directed the one-man commission involved in checking the malpractice that transpired in three other centres to probe the allegation against the centre where half of the selected candidates wrote the exam.





Following video evidence of the malpractice at the three centres, a single judge had allowed the appointment of teachers selected from the other 116 centres.





Appearing for a student, advocate Richardson Wilson submitted that the State had initially maintained that there was no malpractice, until evidence relating to the three centres were provided. Even after that, the government claimed that it checked CCTV footage from other centres and found that such activities were limited only to those three centres.





But now, it has turned out that 50 per cent of the selected candidates in the overall list were from a single examination centre, the counsel said, adding that the plea was more in relation to the particular centre as only the government had the footage.





Terming it frivolous allegations by failed candidates, the government counsel said the single judge had gone into it in detail and allowed the appointment of computer teachers pending for a couple of years. He added that the one-man committee has already submitted its report in respect of the three centres, which the bench said it would access during the next hearing.