Drugs worth over Rs 2 crore seized from Australia shipment

Coconut scraper and electric rice cookers that were used to conceal and smuggle pseudoephedrine drug

Chennai :

Based on intelligence input, the officers intercepted an export consignment at the Air Cargo export shed. As per the shipping bill, the cargo was declared as kitchenware like coconut scrapers, electric rice cookers and non-stick pans that were packed in cartons. The consignment was destined for Australia. The sleuths examined all the boxes and found 24.5 kg of pseudoephedrine, an official press release said.





“On cutting open the carton containing the coconut scraper, it was noticed that three small wooden boxes were ingeniously fitted into the frame of the scrapper. On opening the boxes, a polythene bag containing white powder was found concealed in it. The powder was examined and it was pseudoephedrine,” the press release added.





In all, 12 polythene bags containing 24.5 kg of pseudoephedrine, valued at Rs 2.45 crore, were recovered and seized under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985.





The exporter, a 43-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with the incident.







