Worker dies in sand slip at Tambaram

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Sekar of Thiruvarur. According to police, on Friday around 10 am, Sekar and Barathi (24), along with a few others, were digging the road for the drainage work in Parma colony in West Tambaram near Kadaperi.





Police said while Sekar and Barathi were inside the drain in 10-ft depth, sand collapsed on them trapping them inside. Soon, the workers and the local residents rescued both of them and rushed them to the Chromepet Government Hospital. However, Sekar was declared brought dead while Barathi was admitted to ICU.





The Tambaram police who arrived at the spot registered a case and held inquires. The Tambram municipal officials and the Chennai Metro Water officials also visited the spot. Police said the private contractor and the supervisor will be questioned regarding the incident.