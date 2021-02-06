58-yr-old undergoes complex wrist arthroscopy at city hosp

Chennai :

A minimally invasive key-hole surgery of joints called arthroscopy, using the new generation needle scope, a needle-sized camera of 1.9 mm, width was used for the surgery, said doctors at the MGM Healthcare. The surgery also helped repair the triangular fibrocartilage complex (TFCC), a network of ligaments and cartilage located in the wrist.





The team led by Dr Ram Chidambaram, clinical director, Institute of Shoulder, Elbow, Hand Surgery and Sports Injuries, performed the surgery. “The patient had sustained a rotational twisting injury to his forearm. NanoScope is a cutting-edge technology that is revolutionising the way arthroscopy is done, especially in small joints and areas of complex anatomy. The new generation ‘needle scope’ provides a good internal view of the joint. It ensures less tissue trauma,” said Dr Chidambaram.





Though wrist conditions like repetitive strain injury (RSI), sprain, ligament tear, TFCC tear, scaphoid fracture, nonunion, ganglion, rheumatoid arthritis, wrist fracture and associated sequelae should be properly diagnosed and treated as soon as possible, most people who suffer from these often dismiss the gravity of the injury, said doctors.