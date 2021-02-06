Corpn conducts over one lakh fever clinics in nine months

Chennai :

According to Corporation data, 1,00,048 fever camps were conducted in the city from May 8 to February 4, from which more than 2.13 lakh ILI cases were identified among more than 48 lakh participants, which is around 4 per cent.





Overall, the civic body tested 2.07 lakh samples. On average, the civic body conducts 300 to 400 fever clinics every day.





On February 4, as many as 20,431 persons had attended the camps and the civic body identified 166 ILI cases, which is one per cent. The civic body was identifying over 1,000 ILI cases during September.





As many as 32,593 ILI cases were identified in Teynampet, which is highest in terms of the number of ILI cases.





As per the civic body data, more than 60 per cent of the city’s population had attended the fever clinics. The strategy had won a State award during Independence Day.





As on Friday morning, the city had reported more than 2.33 lakh COVID cases, among which 2.26 lakh persons have recovered. As many as 4,111 persons died due to the virus, which is 1.77 per cent mortality rate. Only one per cent of the total infected persons (1,572 persons) are under treatment.





It may be noted that seven of the 15 zones have less than 100 active cases and all the 15 zones have less than 200 cases. Among the zones, Manali has the lowest number of active cases with 30 cases and Kodambakkam has 165 active cases, which is the highest. Of the seven zones that have less than 100 cases, five zones are extended zones.





A Chennai Corporation official said that the fever clinics would be conducted until the vaccination of the city’s population is completed.