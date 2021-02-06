Washermenpet-Tondiarpet Metro inspection begins

Chennai :

Abhai Kumar Rai, CMRS, Bengaluru Circle, along with three deputy CMRS inspected Thiyagaraya College Metro and Tondiarpet Metro along with Washermenpet station, said an official release from the Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL).





“Civil operations and system readiness namely overhead equipment (OHE) height and stagger measurement, demonstration of fire hydrant at ramp area, demonstration of TVS jet fans, ramp sump inspection and overview, measurement of the schedule of dimensions, gauge, level and clearance measurement at every 200 m intervals, demonstration of passenger emergency telephone, public announcement and passenger information displays, lift and escalators, HV room and other rooms were inspected,” it said.





The inspection would pave way for the CMRL’s plan to complete the entire phase-I extension works from Washermenpet to Tiruvottiyur (Wimco Nagar) covering 9.051 km with seven Metro stations (two underground and five elevated stations) which would connect the northern part of the city to the central business district area, the statement said.





The extension line is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 ahead of the ensuing Assembly polls.





CMRL managing director Pradeep Yadav along with its Director (project) Rajeev Narayan Dwivedi, Director (Systems and Operations) Rajesh Chaturvedi and Chief General Manager (underground) Vijay Kumar Singh were present during the inspection, which would continue for the next two days.