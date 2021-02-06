Man sets former girlfriend, mother on fire, immolates self

Hours after three charred bodies were found in a house at Korukkupet on Friday morning, police said that a corporation worker, dejected over his long time girlfriend’s decision to end the relationship, set the woman and her mother on fire before immolating himself in their home on Thursday night.
Chennai:
This is the third attack on women by spurned lovers in the city in the past two weeks.
V Rajitha, 25, a Corporation employee lived with her widowed mother Venkatammal, 45 at Ananthanayaki Nagar. S Boopalan, 31, an engineering graduate, also working at the civic body, was a resident of the same neighbourhood.
The fire was noticed by neighbours around 4 am Friday, a police officer said. A 30-page note believed to be written by Boopalan was also recovered.
Inquires by the RK Nagar police revealed that Rajitha and Boopalan were reportedly in a relationship for the last 6-7 years. Of late, Rajitha was avoiding Boopalan as her family was looking out for a suitable groom after she got a job on compassionate grounds following the death of her father, also a civic body staff.
