Man sets former girlfriend, mother on fire, immolates self

Chennai :

This is the third attack on women by spurned lovers in the city in the past two weeks.





V Rajitha, 25, a Corporation employee lived with her widowed mother Venkatammal, 45 at Ananthanayaki Nagar. S Boopalan, 31, an engineering graduate, also working at the civic body, was a resident of the same neighbourhood.





The fire was noticed by neighbours around 4 am Friday, a police officer said. A 30-page note believed to be written by Boopalan was also recovered.





Inquires by the RK Nagar police revealed that Rajitha and Boopalan were reportedly in a relationship for the last 6-7 years. Of late, Rajitha was avoiding Boopalan as her family was looking out for a suitable groom after she got a job on compassionate grounds following the death of her father, also a civic body staff.