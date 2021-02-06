1.2 kg gold found inside water tank of aircraft’s restroom

Chennai :

An Indigo Airlines flight from Dubai arrived at the Chennai airport at 2.30 pm on Thursday. After all the passengers got down, the same flight was scheduled for Guwahati at 6.30 pm.





In the midnight, the flight returned from Guwahati. Sources said the same flight was then scheduled for Delhi and following that the staff were cleaning the aircraft.





While cleaning the restroom, the staff found a plastic bag inside the water tank and informed the security officials. The officials opened the package after checking it with a metal detector. They found gold bars concealed inside which upon retrieving weighed 1.2 kg and was worth Rs 62 lakh.





The gold was handed over to the Customs officials who registered a case. An inquiry is on to identify who kept the package in the water tank.