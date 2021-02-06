PMLA case: ED raids premises of Surana Corp

Chennai :

Apart from the PMLA case, the ED sleuths are also probing the theft of 104 kg gold seized by the CBI but kept in the lockers of Surana Corporation.





According to sources, the ED investigators had seized gold, silver and cash besides documents during the raids which started on Thursday. Bank lockers were also searched by the ED sleuths.





“The valuation of the seized items is not over,” sources said.





Surana Corporation was in the news in December 2020, when CBI told the Madras High Court that of the 400 kg gold seized from the firm in 2012 and kept in the company vault under seal, 104 kg gold had vanished. The State CB-CID, probing the case has hinted that vaults were opened using duplicate keys.





Surana Corporation is already facing at least two CBI cases linked to bank frauds valued in thousands of crore of rupees.