Two traffic cops caught red-handed collecting bribe

Chennai :

The arrested were identified as Traffic SI Jayavelu and head constable Nagaraj. The complainant approached the DVAC and gave a petition that he runs two hand-cart juice shop, with the orders of the Madras High Court. One shop is located in Flower Bazaar Traffic police station limits and other at Elephant Gate Police station limits.





However, head constable Nagaraj of Flower Bazaar Traffic Police Station demanded that he be paid Rs 300 every month and Jeyavelu, sub-inspector of police, Elephant Gate Traffic Police Station Rs 500 every month as bribe money for allowing the complainant to run the hand carts in their limits.





Following this, a case was registered and a trap was organised on Friday. During trap proceedings, both the accused police personnel were caught red-handed near Flower Bazaar police station on Friday and arrested.