This social venture narrates inspiring stories from across India

Maverick Prem, who heads the venture now, says, “The first film we did was about the Birdman of Tamil Nadu, Sekar. The film became viral and documentary filmmakers from across the globe visited Chennai to do a film on Sekar. Seeing this, we realised that a film can bring in a lot of changes. We decided to narrate more interesting and inspiring stories. The idea was to capture big stories in a short format. The duration of all our films is 4-5 minutes. Our short film titled Super Cop on the famous traffic police Kumar also garnered attention from the audience.”













After getting to know about the team’s work, Sriram Ayer of Nalandaway Foundation approached them for a fundraising video. “Chennai Children’s Choir, a cherished initiative of Nalandaway, was invited for an event in Washington and they didn’t have the fund to go. We made a short video for them and it collected enough money for the trip. What started as a passion project slowly became a change-making project. Another video project, that is close to our heart is Kudil. It is a residential school and home for orphaned boys run by the Ramakrishna mission group,” adds Prem, who is also the writer and director of the films.













By narrating heart-warming stories, the team behind Big Short Films wanted to be change-enablers. “We decided to expand and started documenting stories from other parts of the country. It is not only about our videos going viral, but how deep our stories can create an impact among people. Our latest film that will be released next week is titled Bhavani Jammakkalam. There is an army of jammakkalam weavers in Bhavani, a small village in Tamil Nadu. Most of them are senior weavers and nobody in the next generation is willing to take up the profession. If we don’t preserve it now, in the next couple of months, this craft will be completely forgotten,” sums up Prem. The core team includes director Dileep Rangan, cinematographers Vivi, Vinoth and Bala.