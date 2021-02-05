DakshinaChitra’s language fest to celebrate Tamil in various forms

DakshinaChitra will be hosting a two-day festival called LangFest on February 20 and 21 at its premises.

Chennai : “DakshinaChitra Language Festival caters to language lovers across genres, across the form, meaning, the language in a context and social, cultural, historical, and political factors influencing language. At the two-day fest, we will be celebrating the Tamil language through the lens of art, music, dance, theatre and literature. On the first day of the event, there will be a panel discussion on Tamil its script language and culture by Dr S Raghuraman, Kombai Arun and Pralayan, filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon will talk on the depiction of Tamil culture in Tamil movies, Oyilattam and Tamil calligraphy workshops, Tamil play by A Revathi, Devarattam performance by Kannan master and troupe and more. The second day’s (Feb 21) events include Madhan Karky’s talk on Tamil and Technology, poetry recital sessions, graffiti and silambattam workshop and music performance by Othasevuru,” Lakshmi from DakshinaChitra informs DT Next.