Photographic Society of Madras (PSM) has announced its fifth edition of Asokan Awards 2020 instituted by the family members of Late Asokan VS, an eminent photographer and Life Member of PSM.

This annual contest is open to all amateur photographers who are below 25 years. The theme for the contest is open colour. The last date for entry is February 28. For more details, visit the www.photomadras.org.