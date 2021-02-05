HC seeks plan for protection of stray dogs

Chennai :

Admitting a public interest litigation moved by the People for Cattle in India alleging confinement of 170 dogs by IIT-Madras in the guise of sterilising them, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said: “The planet cannot be appropriated by humans. If necessary, dogs may be neutered so that their numbers are kept in check. But they have to be treated with a degree of respect, dignity and care. That appears to be absent.





“It is commonplace to see chickens being carried in an utterly mindless manner hanging upside down in cycles and other vehicles.





Though raised for consumption, there has to be a degree of kindness and they cannot be tormented before they are killed. Three has to be an element of awareness spread all around.





No doubt there are genuine dog-loving people in the fraternity and NGOs working for animal rights. The administration should cooperate with them,” the Chief Justice said.





Also, pointing out that stray dogs have to be allowed, the court impleaded the State and the Corporation to evolve a plan wherein the stray dogs were not treated like vermin. The Animal Welfare Board of India, a party in the case, and IIT-M have also been asked to submit appropriate papers in this regard.





The petitioner had contended that the stray and even pet dogs in the IIT campus were being kept confined in a place for over 90 days in utter violation of the animal welfare rules.