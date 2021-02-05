Create art inspired by nature

Chennai :

Haripriya found it so therapeutic and decided to host another session on February 5, 6.30 am at Anna Nagar Tower Park.





“The objective is to spend time creating any form of art that’s inspired by nature. Those who are interested to participate should bring art supplies. This will be more like a small gathering of art enthusiasts."





"When I shared the details on social media, some replied saying they live far away from Anna Nagar and will not be able to join. So, if you are living elsewhere and still wanted to experience art in the park, you can visit your nearest park or even your home garden and do some artwork."





"The participants just have to post a picture with the hashtag #ArtInThePark and tag my Insta handle @mandalasbyhp. I am planning to do such sessions every Friday,” Haripriya tells DT Next.