Chennai cops nab gangster ‘Kalvettu’ Ravi in Andhra

Chennai :

The team led by Joint Commissioner (North) V Balakrishnan surrounded him when he was on his way to attend a relative’s wedding and brought him to Chennai. He was handed over to New Washermenpet police since he is a history-sheeter and remanded in judicial custody.





Police said Ravi of VOC Nagar has 22 cases pending against him, including six murders apart from extortion, assault and kidnap charges. Ravi, who was a petty offender as a juvenile, started as a hireling in a murder case reported in 2003 in Kelamabakkam.





Later, he joined gangster ‘Kakkathope’ Balaji and indulged in extortion at lorry sheds which eventually created a rivalry between them. Later, he earned the enmity of another gangster Arcot Suresh and was attacked by his gang members inside the central prison in Puzhal.





In 2014, he murdered gangster ‘Bokkai’ Ravi inside the Government Royapettah Hospital in retaliation of the murder of one of his gang members. He has been detained under the Goondas Act five times and he had been absconding since 2017.