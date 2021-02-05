Couple held for cheating with fake ads on social media

Chennai :

Among the accused, M Aravind (23) of Chromepet has already been arrested once by the Kodungaiyur police last year for a similar crime.





He was bailed out by his girlfriend, R Nalini (21) of Pammal.





As police had frozen Aravind’s bank accounts, he linked his phone number with Nalini’s account and cheated people by making them transfer money through e-wallets like Google Pay and Phone Pe on the promise of delivering the phone through courier.





Officials said that the couple posted photos of expensive phones offering to sell it for a much cheaper rate.





“They would then ask those who evinced interest to buy the gadget to transfer half the sum through e-wallet, assuring that the phone would be couriered to their address. However, after receiving money from the victim, they would snap the communication and block their phone number,” said an official.





After receiving complaints from two persons in Adyar police district who lost about Rs 40,000 in this manner, a case was registered and a hunt was launched for the suspects.





Aravind and Nalini were picked up for interrogation during which they admitted to the crime. Two-wheelers, debit cards and phones were seized from them and the duo was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.