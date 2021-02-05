Water supply to be affected due to repair

Chennai :

Water supply in areas including Manali, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Teynampet and Kodambakkam will be reduced as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) is taking up rectification work at the treatment plant in Puzhal.





According to a Metro Water press release, the work would be carried out by stopping pumping between 9 am on Saturday and 3 am on Sunday.





“Due to the work, there will be reduced water supply in Kolathur, Korattur, Anna Nagar, Valluvarkottam, Ambattur, Mannurpet, Avadi and Tirumullaivoyal. The public is requested to store sufficient quantities of water in advance. Also, the public can contact their respective area engineers,” the release said.





The Metro Water assured that water would be supplied using tankers in case of urgency. The numbers of area engineers are 8144930903 (Manali), 8144930906 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar), 8144930907 (Ambattur), 8144930908 (Anna Nagar), 8144930909 (Teynampet), 8144930910 (Kodambakkam) and 044 45674567 (complaint cell).