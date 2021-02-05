Dedicated Metro Water portal to provide real-time water level data

Chennai :

According to a Metro Water official, the residents could know the fluctuations in groundwater level each day as the data is uploaded realtime. “To measure the groundwater level, we have installed piezometers inside the borewells in the offices. The borewells have been dug to monitor the groundwater level. Each of the 200 divisions in the city has one depot office,” the official said.





In March 2020, the water utility had proposed the digging of borewells in all the 200 divisions as getting area-wise data was difficult. Earlier, the groundwater levels were taken in zonal level only.





It may be noted that the Metro Water used to release the groundwater level in the 15 zones once in a month, making realtime information inaccessible to the public and officials.





The link to the new portal is provided in the officials’ website of the Metro Water. The real-time groundwater level provided by the new portal is accurate. For example, division 109 in Teynampet zone had groundwater level at -10.695m on Wednesday. On Thursday, the same division had groundwater at -10.699m.





“SIM cards attached to the digital water level recorders would send the realtime water level to the system, which can be seen using a computer or smartphone. The idea is to keep the public aware of the availability of groundwater resources. The data will also help the Metro Water in planning projects,” the official added.





In the new portal, residents can also get the rainfall report and information about water storage in the city’s lakes. The Metro Water had already installed rain gauges in 200 divisions.





As per the data released by the Metrowater in December, the average groundwater level in the city had risen by one meter, compared to November