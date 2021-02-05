Food safety app to enable hassle-free licensing by officials

Chennai :

The Food Safety Compliance System will enable the food safety officers to view the inspection allocations and clarification by the district officers through the mobile application. The application also provides inspection reports simultaneously to all authorities concerned and business establishment.





The data on the inspection will be available on the application within 48 hours of inspection. Thus, it makes work easier for food safety officials and businesses. Also, a database gets created for future reference. The data will get automatically updated once the approval status changes. So, officials can get back files and history of application status quickly.





Senior officials from the food safety department said inspections were being conducted through the FoSCoRIS app as per instructions from FSSAI. The app also streamlines the format of FSSAI licensing and registration across the country. The digitalisation of the system enables registration and licences to be mailed to the food business owners using the app.





In case of rejection of the applications submitted by food business owners, the mobile app can be used to check it and request the officials for reassessment. The food business have been seeking the streamlining of licensing and compliance mechanisms. The demand got an increased impetus in the wake of COVID-19 as physical inspections and visits turned risky and impractical.





Another problem faced by larger chains was that the compliance and licensing regime in one state differed from another. The introduction of the app solves this problem as the whole system will be streamlined and unified.