Corporation to procure mobile incinerator using CSR funds

Chennai :

A Chennai Corporation official said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the automobile manufacturer and the civic body on Thursday.





“Under the CSR initiative, the private firm will provide Rs 1.36 crore. Using the money, we will procure a mobile incinerator after following the tender process,” the official said.





Presently, the civic body operates an incineration plant in Manali, where non-recyclable dry waste segregated from garbage is incinerated. Apart from the Manali incineration plant, the civic body has proposed three such incineration plants across the city.





Meanwhile, the mobile incinerator, which would be procured, will be used to transport non-recyclable dry waste to non-residential areas and incinerate it.





As of now, the civic body segregates garbage into recyclable and non-recyclable dry waste at material recovery centres and sends the non-recyclable waste to cement factories to be used as fuel and in incinerator plants for disposal.