House condoles SPB, Doraikannu, Dr Shanta

Chennai :

When the Assembly was convened in the morning, obituary references were made for 22 former MLAs, who died between the end of previous Assembly session and the commencement of the ongoing Assembly session. Then three condolence resolutions were passed and the House stood up in two minutes of silence for the deceased.





Speaker P Dhanapal heaped praise on all three persons. Speaking about Doraikannu, Dhanapal said that Doraikannu was born in a farmer’s family and was a person who moved well with all party persons irrespective of differences.





On SPB, Dhanapal said that the legendary singer had sung more than 40,000 songs in 16 languages and had bagged several national awards. Speaking about Shanta, the Speaker said that she had done various researches in the field of cancer and had saved several thousands of people from cancer. Her death is a huge loss for both medical fraternity and Tamil Nadu, he added.





After the condolence resolutions were passed, the House was adjourned for the day. However, the House will resume its debate on Governor’s address on Thursday and Friday.





The Assembly session commenced on Tuesday with the address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit and DMK staged walkout even before Governor commenced his address. Later in the business advisory meeting, it was decided that Assembly will be held till Friday, but this time DMK will be absent for the entire session.