Sort out quota issue, HC tells TN, Anna Univ

Observing that it’s a shame on the part of Anna University (AU) to scrap two PG courses for want of funds despite them being in vogue for 35 years, the Madras High Court directed the varsity to approach the State and resolve the reservation issue — whether it should be Centre’s 49.5 per cent or Tamil Nadu government’s 69 per cent — and get the State to substitute funds, if required.
Chennai:
Justice B Pugalendhi, on directing both to resolve the issue by Monday, was aghast at the AU counsel’s submission that adopting the 69 per cent reservation prescribed by the State would result in the Central grant being withdrawn and hence both the courses had to be cancelled. The judge also expressed dissatisfaction over the AU’s contention that the Department of Biotechnology of the Union government would send the merit list for admission as per the 49.5 per cent reservation and students were admitted accordingly.
But this year, the department had sent the list of candidates to the AU and sought it to evolve the merit list. Based on this, a clarification was sought from the State and owing to the latter’s insistence on the adoption of 69 per cent reservation, the courses were scrapped.
Wondering as to what difference the change in admission process entailed and faulting the AU for summarily scrapping the courses instead of resolving the issue, remarked in a lighter vein as to whether this is an offshoot of the confrontation between the AU Vice-Chancellor and the State.
Petitioner’s counsel A Saravanan submitted that even if the 49.5 per cent reservation was adopted, only nine students would have missed admission. “Now, it has resulted in the suffering of 36 students,” he said.
However, Justice Pugalendhi, on asking the respective counsels to get necessary instructions from the higher education department and ensure the courses are resumed, posted the plea to Monday for passing orders.
Notice to State govt on creating spl cells to curb honour killing
A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in Madras High Court (MHC) seeking the creation of special cells at police stations in Tamil Nadu to protect inter-caste couples and curb honour killings as per the MHC and Supreme Court directions in this regard.
The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, before whom the PIL came up for admission on Wednesday, ordered notice to the State returnable in four weeks.
The petitioner, Vidya Reddy, managing trustee, Tulir Charitable Trust, on citing the nine-point direction given by the High Court which included establishing special cells, said the Tamil Nadu website was devoid of such details and no helpline number as directed is present.
Pointing out to the mysterious death of Savitri in Pudukkottai a few months ago after the police, who nabbed the couple at a check post, sent Savitri to her parent’s home, the petitioner said: “Despite Savitiri making it known that she was a major and she feared for her life at the hands of her parents, the police officers concerned failed to appreciate that Savitri’s decision was paramount.”
Petitioner’s counsel Deepika Murali on pointing out that Savitri’s case is not an isolated incident of police apathy in matters concerning inter-caste marriage has been a recurring phenomenon said: “Had the police officers concerned acted in consonance with law, we would not have lost Savitri to a suspected case of honour killing.”
Based on this, the plea sought for a direction to the State to create special cells for the protection of inter-caste couples and furnish a status report on the creation of such cells. The plea also sought, as a final relief, the constitution of a committee to oversee the incidents of honour killing in Tamil Nadu and submit a periodical report to the court.
