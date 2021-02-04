Strike against privatisation: Tangedco seeks explanation

Chennai :

After members of various trade unions resorted to one-day token strike in protest against the Centre’s move to privatise power distribution, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation on Wednesday issued show-cause notice to 16 trade unions, including those affiliated to LPF and CITU, seeking a written explanation for resorting to ‘flash strike’ on December 21 and asked why action should not be taken to withdraw the recognition given to the union.





The notice was issued on Wednesday when several trade unions resorted to a token strike against the centre’s move to amend the Electricity act to privatise the power distribution and also seeking repeal of three farm bills.





In the identical show cause notices dated February 2, Tangedco secretary M Bhavani said that the Tangedco and TANTRANSCO are public utility services as per the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 and no person employed in the utility should go no strike without giving notice of strike or during the pendency of any conciliation proceedings.





She noted that on December 21, the union office bearers and members in large numbers went on a flash strike without prior notice. “At about 9.30 am, they went on to block the entrances of various offices of Tangedco and TANTRANSCO throughout the State by squatting on the entrances and staging a dharna till about 7 pm. By this condemnable act, they trespassed into the office premises and prevented the public servants from discharging their official duties in this essential public utility service. Your union office bearers and members have engaged in unfair labour practices on this day,” it said.





The notice sought an explanation from the unions within 10 days as to “why action should not be taken to withdraw the recognition given to the union and removal of their participation in apex level negotiation meetings.” It warned that appropriate action would be taken if no reply was received on the stipulated period.





An office-bearer of a trade union said that notice was issued a day after Electricity Minister assured the union leaders that no such actions would be taken on a flash strike. “We can issue notice only for a planned strike not for ‘flash strike’ as it happened spontaneously,” he said.