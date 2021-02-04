Corporation to convert schools into vaccination centres

Chennai :

The decision was taken in the district task force meeting held in Ripon Building on Wednesday, in which the civic officials discussed the ways to speed up vaccination in the city.





“Around 1.46 lakh persons in the health workers and frontline workers category have registered for vaccination. Of which, around 20,000 persons have taken the vaccine,” Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, said.





He admitted that the civic body should have completed vaccinating 55,000 persons and said that centres would be increased by converting Corporation schools into vaccination centres. As of Wednesday, the city had 47 vaccination centres.





Prakash added that the city has 10 lakh vials in cold storage and there are no issues reported pertaining to the adverse effects of the vaccine.





“We have a capacity of vaccinating 1,200 to 1,500 persons per day. We are working to increase the capacity to more than 10,000 per day.





It may be noted that the civic body had started registering frontline workers for vaccination, including Chennai Corporation workers and police personnel. There are more than 21,000 frontline workers in the civic body alone.