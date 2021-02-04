‘One pot one shot’ technique empowers you to cook with confidence: Chef Ramki

Chennai :

Ramki developed the one pot one shot (OPOS) cooking technique a few years ago. Since then, it has created a revolution in the kitchen and has garnered a cult following of its own across the globe. “As an engineer, I found the cooking instructions in cookbooks highly confusing, contradictory and subjective. My quest to standardise recipes so that anyone, anywhere, anytime can cook the same recipe flawlessly eventually led to OPOS. This method simplifies cooking by deconstructing recipes and doesn’t require any fancy equipment or massive prep and is both quick and healthy. OPOS is a set of scientific cooking techniques designed to unchain you from the kitchen, cut drudgery and empower you to cook confidently,” Ramki tells DT Next.





He opines that traditional recipes were not designed for today’s lifestyle. “Many of us lack the time, skill and support to make traditional recipes work. OPOS replaces manual skills with the right equipment and technique. OPOS works best with the pressure baker and a gas/inductions stove. The pressure baker is a supercharged version of a pressure cooker, designed to cook without water and over high heat.”





According to him, there are no simple or complex dishes in OPOS. A biryani is as easy as instant noodles, he says. The method is simple - ingredients are layered in a pressure cooker, and the food cooks in its juices at the highest possible heat in the shortest possible time. “Over the years, OPOS has changed the way we look at cooking — we realised most food has to be cooked on high heat, for a short time, in its juices. We have this conception that taste needs to come from masala, but it is wrong. The taste needs to come from food. You should know that taste is inherent in food and can be unlocked by cooking it right. One can learn cooking in a few minutes in this method. We tend to overcook veggies thinking it takes time to cook. But you are losing nutrients by doing so. Vegetables should be cooked over 5 minutes or so,” he reminds.





Ramki’s book The Complete OPOS Cookbook: One Pot Meal Plans Ready in 10 Minutes published by HarperCollins talks not about recipes but themes. “It gives you a general formula for cooking anything you like, flawlessly, at the very first attempt. I have been conducting online classes and workshops in the past many years. And one common question I received is will you get the traditional taste in OPOS. My answer is no you would get a far superior taste. I strongly suggest that more people should come forward and try the OPOS style and popularise it. OPOS is cleaner, greener, healthier, tastier and much faster. It empowers anyone to cook anything,” Ramki sums up.