Drug peddlers held with machetes and ganja packets in Chengalpattu

A gang of four drug-peddlers were caught in the act while trying to sell ganja packets in Chengalpattu's Urapakkam.
Chennai: Based on the tip provided by public, suspecting some nefarious activity by the gang nearby Urapakkam railway station, Guduvanchery police apprehended them after confirming the crime.
The four-membered gang were identified as Balaji (22), Surya (20), Nandakumar (21) and Nirmal Kumar (24). Two kilograms of ganja, two machetes and two motorbikes were seized from them.
When quizzed about the weapons, they said it was to prepare themselves to repel rival gangs.
All of them were jailed after being produced at Chengalpattu's principal district court.
