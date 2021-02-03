TN Assembly Adjourned After Passing Condolence Resolutions

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Assembly was, on Wednesday, adjourned after passing resolutions for late Agriculture Minister R Doraikannu, legendary singer S P Balasubramanyam and renowned oncologist and former Chairperson of Adyar Cancer Institute V Shanta.





When the Assembly was convened in the morning, the house condoled the death of 22 former MLAs of Tamil Nadu, who died between the end of previous Assembly session and the commencement of the ongoing Assembly session. Then three condolence resolutions were passed and the house stood two minutes in silence for the deceased.





After the condolence resolutions were passed, the house was adjourned by Speaker P Dhanapal. However, the house will resume its debate on Governor’s address, on Thursday and Friday.





The Assembly session commenced on Tuesday with the address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit and DMK staged walkout even before Governor commenced his address. Later in the business advisory meeting, it was decided that Assembly will be held till Friday but this time DMK will be absent for the entire session.