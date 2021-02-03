Drunk lorry driver mows down three contract workers on Outer Ring Road

Chennai :

Pachaiyammal (40), Senji Lakshmi (60) and Suganthi (40) of Vayalanallur near Poonamallee were planting saplings in the median around 9.15 am when a tipper lorry ran amok and rammed them, killing them on the spot. The driver, Pazhanivel (56) of Thanjavur, who was allegedly drunk, was thrashed by the public before police took him in custody.





In another case, a 37-year-old woman died after a speeding two-wheeler hit her bike near the Porur junction on Monday evening. The deceased, Deepa, was on her way back home to Vigneshwara Nagar in Porur from Vadapalani. When she was crossing the Porur junction under the flyover after the signal turned green, a two-wheeler heading towards St Thomas Mount jumped the signal and rammed her vehicle. Deepa was rushed to the nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.





The Poonamallee traffic investigation police have registered a case and arrested the two-wheeler rider, P Balamariappan (27) of Theni. He was booked fordrunk driving.





A traffic constable, who fell down after his bike skidded near Madhya Kailash on Sunday night, died without responding to treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The deceased, Marudhu Pandi, was a Grade I constable with Tiruvanmiyur traffic police station. The accident happened when he was returning home after duty.