DVAC probes graft in fogging machine purchase

Chennai :

The DVAC FIR has cited former assistant director of Town Planning and nine other serving and former executive officers (EO) of various panchayats as accused in the fogging machine purchase irregularities.





According to the DVAC, its investigation found that the fogging machines that cost only Rs 2.62 lakh each were purchased for Rs 5.7 lakh by the officials. It named NM Murugan, assistant director, and nine executive officers of Town Panchayats, who, in connivance with two traders from Chennai and one from Tiruvallur, executed the purchase paying more than Rs 3 lakh in excess compared to the actual price of each machine.





In the process, the accused officials obtained illegal gains from the three traders, thus causing loss to town panchayat funds to the tune of Rs 28.05 lakh, the FIR added.





Other accused officials are S Balasubramani, EO, Sankari town Panchayat; D Srinivasan, EO, Setharapatti town panchayat; K Sundaramurthi, EO, Thammampatty; V Ganesh, former EO, Pethanaickanpalayam; S Armughanainar, Kannankurichi; R Ashok Kumar, former EO, Omalaur; M Meganathan, former EO, Edanganasalai; K Ganesan, former EO, Panamarithupatty; and M Kadhar Basha, former EO, Keerapatty.





The DVAC has registered the case under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and also under various IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy and cheating, against the accused officials.