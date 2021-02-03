This pet photographer helps etch memories with pets forever

Chennai :

Deborah Philip, the city-based pet photographer, is becoming a favourite of many petparents for her amazing photography skills. “I am working as an engineer in the city and wanted to do something different during the weekends. I grew up with pets around me and love to take pictures of them. I thought of combining my love for pets and photography and became a pet photographer. It’s been three years since I started doing it. But people are getting to know about it only now,” Deborah starts the conversation.





When she started taking photographs of pets, Deborah received a lot of comments. “People were surprised to see a woman behind the camera. When I am shooting in parks or beaches, some stare at me. But I think the outlook has changed now — you can see women photographers in various fields. Sometimes, I take photographs for pet carnivals and that’s how the public is getting to know about me,” she smiles.





Unlike cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, Chennai doesn’t have many pet-friendly parks or hangout places. “Finding a place to shoot here is really tough. In certain parks, we have to get prior permission from authorities. I love doing photo shoots at beaches or parks. Some pet parents, who have independent houses, prefer shoots at the backyards and even some apartments in the city allow doing shoots in their premises.”





Deborah agrees that it is not easy to take photos of pets. “Most of the pets are energetic and they love to run around. Puppies don’t remain calm in one place. So, I will also be running behind them to capture perfect shots. Sometimes, it will take 3-4 hours to get a few good photos. You have to need a lot of patience. In most of the photo shoots, pet parents get tired quickly but I won’t rest until I get great photos. That said, some dogs are calm and quiet. They listen to whatever we say. Since I am staying away from my family for work, I don’t have pets of my own. So, shoots give me ample time to spend with various pets,” the photographer shares.





So far, Deborah has only done photoshoots for pet dogs. “No clients have approached me asking to do photoshoots for cats, birds or other pets. I don’t know the reason. But I am open to doing photoshoots for all pets,” she says.



