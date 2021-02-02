5-foot Vishnu idol, possibly from ancient Vaishnavite shrine, unearthed in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

A five-foot idol of Vishnu was unearthed in an agricultural land in Madurantakam of Chengalpattu district, on Tuesday.Murugesan (50), a farmer, was digging his land to build a house when he unearthed the sculpture.After cleaning the idol, it turned out to be of Lord Vishnu. Murugan then reached out to the Revenue department and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department. Both the departments have begun examining the idol's antiquity.This Vishnu idol is believed to have belonged to the ancient Vaishnavite shrine Varadaraja Perumal temple in Madurantakam.It is likely that the idol was ransacked and abandoned during an invasion, said experts.