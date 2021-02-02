TN Govt To Set Up CM Helpline To Redress Public Grievance: Governor

Chennai :

A new 'Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance Chief Minister Helpline Management System' (IIPGCMS) will be established to redress the grievances of the public, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit informed the State Assembly on Tuesday.





Delivering his customary New Year address to the House, he said responsiveness in governance' was the watchword of this Government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.





Many grievance redressal mechanisms including the 'AmmaThittam', the 'Chief Minister Special Grievance Redressal' and 'Taluk Online Petition Monitoring System' and the 'Amma Call Centre' were currently functioning.





A new 'Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance Chief Minister Helpline Management System' (IIPGCMS) is being established.





This will integrate all the existing grievance redressal systems through the Chief Minister Call Centre Helpline.





With a robust routing mechanism and a dashboard for follow up, time bound redressal of all grievances will be ensured and the Citizens will very soon be able to access the Government from the comfort of their homes by calling the Chief Minister Helpline at 1100, Mr Purohit said.