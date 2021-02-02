Entire TN Population Will Be Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Purohit

Chennai :

Commending the ruling AIADMK for its remarkable achievement in controlling the spread of the coronavirus, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday said that the entire population in the State would be vaccinated against COVID-19 to ensure the resumption of social and economic activity.





In his customary New Year address to the State Assembly, he pointed out the various measures taken by the State government which have ensured that Tamil Nadu continues to perform very creditably in controlling the spread of the disease and minimising the loss of lives, not just among the States in India, but even at the global level.





Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has also maintained the continued vigil against a fresh flare-up of the disease.





'I commend the Chief Minister, the Council of Ministers and the entire Government machinery and in particular, the frontline workers of the Health, Revenue, Police, Local bodies and other departments, who have tirelessly worked as a team to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Tamil Nadu', he said.





Lauding the Chief Minister, for his announcement that the entire population of Tamil Nadu would be vaccinated against COVID-19, Mr Purohit said the delivery of the vaccine has been smoothly rolled out across the State, in the first instance to health care workers, who are in the frontline of the battle against COVID19. 'In the next stage, other frontline workers and the most vulnerable would be provided with the vaccine', he said.





'The Government will cover the entire population in due course so that normal social and economic activity can be fully resumed', he added.