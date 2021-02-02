Visual Communication students drown to death while trying to shoot a short film in Chennai

Chennai :

The deceased (Dinesh and Akash), along with other students were shooting the film Chennai’s Trisulam when the incident happened. Two students from the group went to the Kallu Kuttai lake nearby and tried to swim in it.





However, they both disappeared after sometime. The other students called the Pallavaram police station and explained the situation. However, by the time they arrived, it was too late and they could not start a rescue operation.





The fire service is currently searching the corpses of the deceased students. A probe is on for further investigation in the matter.