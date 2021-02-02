Subordinate courts to function fully physical from Feb 8

Chennai :

A notification by Madras High Court Registrar C Kumarappan said after assessing the prevailing pandemic situation, the Administrative Committee of the HC directed that no limitations or restrictions were centrally imposed for functioning of the subordinate courts in full capacity with effect from February 8.





However, it is open to the Principal District Judges to decide on the mode and manner of functioning depending on the situation prevailing in respective district or even in a particular taluk.





Listing out the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed by the subordinate courts, the Registrar sought all the Principal District Judges/District Judges to ensure better functioning of subordinate courts without compromising on the COVID protocol.





The HC would consider the opening of Bar Association rooms, chambers and canteens inside subordinate courts after three weeks from the courts commencing physical hearing in full capacity, it said.