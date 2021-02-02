Girls sexually harassed by PE teacher at private school, alleges alumnus

Chennai :

M Sridhar, secretary of MNM’s legal wing, on Monday submitted a petition at City Police Commissionerate seeking action against a physical education (PE) teacher for misbehaving with female students and school correspondent for burying the sensitive issues instead of taking it up with the police.





He alleged that a school staff member shared the documentary proof of the abuse the girls underwent and the same submitted before the Commissioner.





According to Sridhar, since the PE teacher is relative of the correspondent, who is said to be a former MLA, he merely suspended the accused for 15 days. While the accused was allegedly demoted and the salary reduced, the school authorities have reportedly written to the DPI and National Child Safety Council as if serious action was initiated against the PE teacher.





Sridhar has sought action against the teacher and other school authorities including the correspondent for allowing the accused to continue in the school for the last three years.